Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 281,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 79,840 shares.The stock last traded at $64.96 and had previously closed at $65.07.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.