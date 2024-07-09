Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 846,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

