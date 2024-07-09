Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,132,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

