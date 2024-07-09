Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 9,592 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $160,999,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $92,340,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.04. 801,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.