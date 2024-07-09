Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 316 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 1,344,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,013. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

