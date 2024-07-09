Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 796 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.