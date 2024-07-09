Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 885 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SOXX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,955. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $262.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.