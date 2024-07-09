Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,702 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 610,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,043. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

