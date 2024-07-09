Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $15,966,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,128,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 385,839 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $878.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.