Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1,233.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

AEP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

