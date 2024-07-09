Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,506,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

