Financial Counselors Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $67,354,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,441. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

