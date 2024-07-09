Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.55 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $9.58 on Tuesday, reaching $650.00. 495,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.17 and a 200-day moving average of $630.18. The company has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $447.01 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

