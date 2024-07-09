Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. 56,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.