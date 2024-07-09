Financial Counselors Inc. Has $381,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 443,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,931,000 after acquiring an additional 270,550 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.23. 779,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

