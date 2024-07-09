Financial Counselors Inc. Has $568,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,021. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

