Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.77. 129,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.