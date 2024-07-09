Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 280,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,848. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

