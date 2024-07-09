Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock worth $60,996,583. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

