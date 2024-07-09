Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $68,391,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,780,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,058,000 after purchasing an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. 1,141,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

