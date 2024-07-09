Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,163. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,103. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

