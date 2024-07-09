Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,182,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 190,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
