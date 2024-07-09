Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,182,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. 190,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,115. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.