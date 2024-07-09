First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Busey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

