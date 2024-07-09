First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 125.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 469,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,698. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.17 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

