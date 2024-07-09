First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,961 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $357,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,090. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
