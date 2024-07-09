First Command Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

MMM traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,505. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.