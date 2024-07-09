First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,414,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864,123. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

