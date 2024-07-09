First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 360,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 213,675 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.69.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
