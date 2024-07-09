First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 360,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 213,675 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.69.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $721.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

