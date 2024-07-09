First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after buying an additional 435,104 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 751,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.