FORA Capital LLC Acquires 2,939 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

