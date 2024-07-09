FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,959 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.19. 11,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,011. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.