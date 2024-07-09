FORA Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,839. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

Insider Activity

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock valued at $12,725,202. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.