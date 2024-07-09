FORA Capital LLC Invests $423,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,758 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

