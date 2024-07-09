FORA Capital LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

FTNT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.40. 1,104,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,375. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

