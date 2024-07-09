FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,652,000 after purchasing an additional 290,781 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,598,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 199,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.