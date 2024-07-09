FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 228,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,599. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.