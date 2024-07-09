FORA Capital LLC Raises Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

