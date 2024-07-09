FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $276.12. The company had a trading volume of 76,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.