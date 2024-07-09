FORA Capital LLC Sells 373 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. 24,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.