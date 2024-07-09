FORA Capital LLC Takes $209,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 255,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

