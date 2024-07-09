FORA Capital LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Concentrix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $71,800. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

