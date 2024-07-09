FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,302. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

