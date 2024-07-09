Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

