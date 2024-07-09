Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.93

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Stories
