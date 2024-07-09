GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 0.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 3,978,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,279,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.63 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 123,516 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

