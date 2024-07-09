GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Up 5.4%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. 100,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 385,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

WGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $778.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,048.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

