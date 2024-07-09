General Electric to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

