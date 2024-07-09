GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

