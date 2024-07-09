Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.75

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.