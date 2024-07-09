Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 557,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,864,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

